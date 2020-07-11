Apartment List
/
GA
/
doraville
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Doraville, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Doraville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Northwoods
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1438 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 21 at 12:15am
$
Contact for Availability
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Doraville, GA, a wooded retreat that will take you back to the days when space meant more. We welcome you to a unique and special place where the comforts exceed your expectations.
Results within 1 mile of Doraville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
35 Units Available
Huntley Hills
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1316 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$864
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
Results within 5 miles of Doraville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
61 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Northlake
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
$1,128
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Brookhaven Village
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1275 sqft
Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, and Brookhaven MARTA Station are near this property. Community amenities include an on-site yoga studio, fitness center, and swimming pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Sexton Woods
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
70 Units Available
The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1436 sqft
The Brunswick is now leasing 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments on Lillian Webb Park in Downtown Norcross, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
75 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1410 sqft
Hardwood floors, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and large patios and balconies. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, pool, outdoor kitchen, and valet trash. Within walking distance of MARTA.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
18 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
78 Units Available
Perimeter Center
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,384
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1243 sqft
Yards from Highway 141 and close to Osborne Rd. Apartments have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Attractive community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a putting green.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Dresden East
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1284 sqft
JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! $1000 off first month's rent on select units! Contact the leasing office for details.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Doraville, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Doraville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Doraville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Doraville 1 BedroomsDoraville 2 BedroomsDoraville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoraville 3 BedroomsDoraville Accessible ApartmentsDoraville Apartments with Balcony
Doraville Apartments with GarageDoraville Apartments with GymDoraville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDoraville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDoraville Apartments with ParkingDoraville Apartments with Pool
Doraville Apartments with Washer-DryerDoraville Cheap PlacesDoraville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDoraville Furnished ApartmentsDoraville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA
Cumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University