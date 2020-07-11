Apartment List
/
GA
/
chamblee
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

164 Apartments for rent in Chamblee, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chamblee apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Sexton Woods
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Sexton Woods
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Chamblee
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
Results within 1 mile of Chamblee
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Northwoods
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1438 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
31 Units Available
Historic Brookhaven
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with modern features, like hardwood floors and granite counters. Extensive complex contains gym, pool, tennis court and business center. Blackburn Park is within walking distance.
Results within 5 miles of Chamblee
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
160 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
69 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,500
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1203 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
41 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,420
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Northlake
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
$1,128
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Brookhaven Village
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1275 sqft
Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, and Brookhaven MARTA Station are near this property. Community amenities include an on-site yoga studio, fitness center, and swimming pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,300
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1145 sqft
Resort-like living with a high-end fitness center, business center, and luxury pool with a sundeck. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in modern kitchens, and open floor plans. Skyline views of the community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
115 Units Available
Lenox
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,929
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
The 35-story Icon Buckhead project will consist of 363 luxury apartments with street-level retail. Construction commenced 2Q17, and the first units are expected to deliver 1Q19.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
70 Units Available
The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1436 sqft
The Brunswick is now leasing 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments on Lillian Webb Park in Downtown Norcross, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
75 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
75 Units Available
Garden Hills
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,730
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Chamblee, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chamblee apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Chamblee apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChamblee 3 BedroomsChamblee Accessible ApartmentsChamblee Apartments with Balcony
Chamblee Apartments with GarageChamblee Apartments with GymChamblee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChamblee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChamblee Apartments with Parking
Chamblee Apartments with PoolChamblee Apartments with Washer-DryerChamblee Dog Friendly ApartmentsChamblee Furnished ApartmentsChamblee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College