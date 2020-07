Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving yoga accessible coffee bar conference room dog grooming area guest suite shuffle board smoke-free community

At Alta Dairies, we know greatness when we see it. That’s why we took a beautiful vintage dairy plant built in 1945 and turned it into a multipurpose community in the heart of Atlanta, GA. Here we’ve reinvented the urban experience with spaces that celebrate you. Find high-end studio, one, and two bedroom apartments complete with quality finishes like quartz countertops, stylish subway tile details, and stainless-steel appliances. Our amenities are as unexpected as our origins – grab a brew at the resident Biergarten, chill with friends on the rooftop sky lounge, or find your zen in the yoga room. Live vibrantly. Live Alta Dairies.