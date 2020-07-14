All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Alexan EAV

1205 Metropolitan Ave SE · (770) 415-8082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1205 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,455

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,820

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alexan EAV.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
car charging
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
smoke-free community
Hard work and an approach to life that’s totally your own. You’ve done it all pretty much yourself. It’s your time, your turn. Step outside into a City full of creativity or stay In The Village, to recharge…rethink. Whatever you choose, it’s all right here. Normal is Boring.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 and up - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 Pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in Lease, Carports: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alexan EAV have any available units?
Alexan EAV has 3 units available starting at $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Alexan EAV have?
Some of Alexan EAV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alexan EAV currently offering any rent specials?
Alexan EAV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alexan EAV pet-friendly?
Yes, Alexan EAV is pet friendly.
Does Alexan EAV offer parking?
Yes, Alexan EAV offers parking.
Does Alexan EAV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alexan EAV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alexan EAV have a pool?
Yes, Alexan EAV has a pool.
Does Alexan EAV have accessible units?
No, Alexan EAV does not have accessible units.
Does Alexan EAV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alexan EAV has units with dishwashers.
