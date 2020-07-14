Alexan EAV

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly alarm system business center car charging hot tub internet access media room package receiving smoke-free community

Hard work and an approach to life that’s totally your own. You’ve done it all pretty much yourself. It’s your time, your turn. Step outside into a City full of creativity or stay In The Village, to recharge…rethink. Whatever you choose, it’s all right here. Normal is Boring.