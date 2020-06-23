All apartments in Atlanta
Location

991 Taft Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary Luxury FURNISHED Rental. Come home to a quiet street with PIEDMONT PARK right at your front door. From the time you walk in your home enjoy the light filled rooms, marble entryway, hardwood floors, fresh decorator colors, and designer furnishes. Perfect for entertainers with a spacious chef kitchen equipped with high end appliances, lovely dining area . 3 well appointed Bedrooms with Ensuite Bathrooms & Terrace level Bed/bath. UpperFloor office/living area. Views of Piedmont Park 2 Car garage, park pad storage. Close proximity to Marta, Midtown/VaHighland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 NE Taft Avenue NE have any available units?
991 NE Taft Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 991 NE Taft Avenue NE have?
Some of 991 NE Taft Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 NE Taft Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
991 NE Taft Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 NE Taft Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 991 NE Taft Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 991 NE Taft Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 991 NE Taft Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 991 NE Taft Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 991 NE Taft Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 NE Taft Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 991 NE Taft Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 991 NE Taft Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 991 NE Taft Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 991 NE Taft Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 991 NE Taft Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
