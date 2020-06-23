991 NE Taft Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Contemporary Luxury FURNISHED Rental. Come home to a quiet street with PIEDMONT PARK right at your front door. From the time you walk in your home enjoy the light filled rooms, marble entryway, hardwood floors, fresh decorator colors, and designer furnishes. Perfect for entertainers with a spacious chef kitchen equipped with high end appliances, lovely dining area . 3 well appointed Bedrooms with Ensuite Bathrooms & Terrace level Bed/bath. UpperFloor office/living area. Views of Piedmont Park 2 Car garage, park pad storage. Close proximity to Marta, Midtown/VaHighland.