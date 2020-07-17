Amenities

2 Bed 1 Bath in Atlanta! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1974916



Original wood flooring, updated bath, and kitchen. Vinyl siding completed, no painting necessary. Fenced, private backyard. Its charm and originality are still seen Throughout. Located minutes from Beltline entrance. Walk to restaurants, concerts. Be in the know of Atlanta always! Beltline, Beltline Loop, Intown South, Adair Park.



To Apply:



Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the “Available Homes” tab, locate the property, and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



NO Section 8.



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 981 Allene Ave SW is currently being rented for $1390/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



