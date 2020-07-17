All apartments in Atlanta
981 Allene Ave SW

981 Allene Avenue Southwest · (770) 733-1756
Location

981 Allene Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Adair Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 981 Allene Ave SW · Avail. now

$1,390

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1209 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath in Atlanta! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1974916

Original wood flooring, updated bath, and kitchen. Vinyl siding completed, no painting necessary. Fenced, private backyard. Its charm and originality are still seen Throughout. Located minutes from Beltline entrance. Walk to restaurants, concerts. Be in the know of Atlanta always! Beltline, Beltline Loop, Intown South, Adair Park.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the “Available Homes” tab, locate the property, and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

NO Section 8.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 981 Allene Ave SW is currently being rented for $1390/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5880325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Allene Ave SW have any available units?
981 Allene Ave SW has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 981 Allene Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
981 Allene Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Allene Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 981 Allene Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 981 Allene Ave SW offer parking?
No, 981 Allene Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 981 Allene Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 Allene Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Allene Ave SW have a pool?
No, 981 Allene Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 981 Allene Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 981 Allene Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Allene Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 Allene Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 981 Allene Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 981 Allene Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
