979 Prospect Avenue SE

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

**AVAILABLE** This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home features hardwoods throughout. Boasting an open floor plan, high ceilings a fireplace, ceiling fan and a door which leads to the oversized rear patio. The dining area is open and light and can accommodate a large table. The kitchen is well equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, breakfast bar, and pantry. The master suite features a tub, separate shower, double vanity, walk in closet and ceiling fan. The rocking chair front porch awaits you.