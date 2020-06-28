All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

979 Prospect Avenue SE

979 Prospect Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

979 Prospect Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE** This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home features hardwoods throughout. Boasting an open floor plan, high ceilings a fireplace, ceiling fan and a door which leads to the oversized rear patio. The dining area is open and light and can accommodate a large table. The kitchen is well equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, breakfast bar, and pantry. The master suite features a tub, separate shower, double vanity, walk in closet and ceiling fan. The rocking chair front porch awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Prospect Avenue SE have any available units?
979 Prospect Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 979 Prospect Avenue SE have?
Some of 979 Prospect Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 Prospect Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
979 Prospect Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Prospect Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 979 Prospect Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 979 Prospect Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 979 Prospect Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 979 Prospect Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 Prospect Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Prospect Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 979 Prospect Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 979 Prospect Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 979 Prospect Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Prospect Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 979 Prospect Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
