Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Location, location. Completely renovated bungalow in Summerhill. A full spacious three bedroom home, hardwood floors, bright spacious kitchen. Private fenced backyard. Be in downtown or the GSU campus via MARTA in literally minutes, or hop onto I75/85 for that run to the airport. An emerging area for GSU & fast becoming a trending area for bars & restaurants. See the city & county plans for a $300 million retail/housing development in area.Agent/Owner