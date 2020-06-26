All apartments in Atlanta
962 NW Division St
962 NW Division St

962 Division St NW · No Longer Available
Location

962 Division St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Bankhead

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated and Ready for You to Move In! Awesome two bedroom Open Concept has New Kitchen and New Floors, New Appliances will be installed. Located in the City Just a few Minutes to Downtown Atlanta. Don't Walk, Run it will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 NW Division St have any available units?
962 NW Division St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 962 NW Division St have?
Some of 962 NW Division St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 NW Division St currently offering any rent specials?
962 NW Division St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 NW Division St pet-friendly?
No, 962 NW Division St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 962 NW Division St offer parking?
Yes, 962 NW Division St offers parking.
Does 962 NW Division St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 NW Division St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 NW Division St have a pool?
No, 962 NW Division St does not have a pool.
Does 962 NW Division St have accessible units?
No, 962 NW Division St does not have accessible units.
Does 962 NW Division St have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 NW Division St does not have units with dishwashers.
