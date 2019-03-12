All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

945 Deckner Avenue SW

945 Deckner Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

945 Deckner Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
945 Deckner Avenue SW Available 09/09/19 Charming 3 bedroom in Atlanta! - Beautiful home convenient to I-75. This home features hardwoods throughout, an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and much more. Original fireplace (decorative), doors, and hardware give the home a rustic feel. Large, fully fenced back yard would be perfect for pets. Large attic area with plenty of room for storage. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the beginning of September! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/c71c105027

(RLNE5047155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Deckner Avenue SW have any available units?
945 Deckner Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Deckner Avenue SW have?
Some of 945 Deckner Avenue SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Deckner Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
945 Deckner Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Deckner Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 Deckner Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 945 Deckner Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 945 Deckner Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 945 Deckner Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Deckner Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Deckner Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 945 Deckner Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 945 Deckner Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 945 Deckner Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Deckner Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 Deckner Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
