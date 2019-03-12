Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

945 Deckner Avenue SW Available 09/09/19 Charming 3 bedroom in Atlanta! - Beautiful home convenient to I-75. This home features hardwoods throughout, an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and much more. Original fireplace (decorative), doors, and hardware give the home a rustic feel. Large, fully fenced back yard would be perfect for pets. Large attic area with plenty of room for storage. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the beginning of September! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/c71c105027



(RLNE5047155)