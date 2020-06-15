94 Chappell Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nestled on the border of Mozley Park, just steps from the Westside Beltline trail, is a newly renovated open floor plan, mid-century modern bungalow home with breathtaking views of the downtown skyline. Enjoy cooking in the custom gourmet kitchen, with Carrara Marble countertops, subway glass backsplash and stainless steel appliances. After a long day, soak your cares away in the freestanding tub in the Owner's Suite or delight in the frameless glass shower. With dual closets in the spacious owner's suite ready for custom closets, the possibilities are endless.