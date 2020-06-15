All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

94 Chappell Road NW

94 Chappell Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

94 Chappell Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nestled on the border of Mozley Park, just steps from the Westside Beltline trail, is a newly renovated open floor plan, mid-century modern bungalow home with breathtaking views of the downtown skyline. Enjoy cooking in the custom gourmet kitchen, with Carrara Marble countertops, subway glass backsplash and stainless steel appliances. After a long day, soak your cares away in the freestanding tub in the Owner's Suite or delight in the frameless glass shower. With dual closets in the spacious owner's suite ready for custom closets, the possibilities are endless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Chappell Road NW have any available units?
94 Chappell Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 94 Chappell Road NW have?
Some of 94 Chappell Road NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Chappell Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
94 Chappell Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Chappell Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 94 Chappell Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 94 Chappell Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 94 Chappell Road NW offers parking.
Does 94 Chappell Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Chappell Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Chappell Road NW have a pool?
No, 94 Chappell Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 94 Chappell Road NW have accessible units?
No, 94 Chappell Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Chappell Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Chappell Road NW has units with dishwashers.

