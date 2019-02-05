All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 93 Howell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
93 Howell
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

93 Howell

93 Howell St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

93 Howell St NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Atlanta's Hottest Neighborhood, Old Fourth Ward. Beautiful 1893 classic home with a rocking chair front porch. 2bed/2.5 bath, decorative fireplaces, heart of pine floors throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, living & dining room, office/den, entrance foyer, updated kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, and granite counters. Fenced backyard & a large screened porch for entertaining. Walking distance to Krog Martket, The Beltline, and Edgewood Street Car. Restaurants: incl: Rathbuns, Serpas, Parish, Barcelona, Bettlecat -- Walk/Bike to Piedmont Park, Freedom Park, Ponce City Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Howell have any available units?
93 Howell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Howell have?
Some of 93 Howell's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Howell currently offering any rent specials?
93 Howell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Howell pet-friendly?
No, 93 Howell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 93 Howell offer parking?
No, 93 Howell does not offer parking.
Does 93 Howell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Howell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Howell have a pool?
No, 93 Howell does not have a pool.
Does 93 Howell have accessible units?
No, 93 Howell does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Howell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Howell has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus