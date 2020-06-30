924 Garrett St South East

Amenities

Awesome location for this top floor, corner unit condo in desirable Glenwood Park. This mixed use community offers everything you are looking for intown! Gated parking lot for tenants & plenty of public parking for guests. This unit is very large. Bamboo hardwood floors in the living areas, floor-ceiling windows & plenty of natural light. The kitchen has granite counters, SS appliances, breakfast bar & is open to the great room. Spacious Bedroom and Full bath. Don't miss the sundeck on the roof, great for relaxing evenings! Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan