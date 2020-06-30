All apartments in Atlanta
Location

924 Garrett Street SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome location for this top floor, corner unit condo in desirable Glenwood Park. This mixed use community offers everything you are looking for intown! Gated parking lot for tenants & plenty of public parking for guests. This unit is very large. Bamboo hardwood floors in the living areas, floor-ceiling windows & plenty of natural light. The kitchen has granite counters, SS appliances, breakfast bar & is open to the great room. Spacious Bedroom and Full bath. Don't miss the sundeck on the roof, great for relaxing evenings! Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Garrett St South East have any available units?
924 Garrett St South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 924 Garrett St South East currently offering any rent specials?
924 Garrett St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Garrett St South East pet-friendly?
No, 924 Garrett St South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 924 Garrett St South East offer parking?
Yes, 924 Garrett St South East offers parking.
Does 924 Garrett St South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Garrett St South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Garrett St South East have a pool?
No, 924 Garrett St South East does not have a pool.
Does 924 Garrett St South East have accessible units?
No, 924 Garrett St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Garrett St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Garrett St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Garrett St South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Garrett St South East does not have units with air conditioning.

