Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace range Property Amenities parking

Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, living room, and eat in kitchen for rent in the heart of Virginia Highlands. Cozy, yet lots of room for relaxing and entertaining. Comes with one, off street parking spot plus additional storage. Common laundry area for all to use. Two year lease (or longer) strongly preferred.