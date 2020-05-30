92 Old Ivy Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Top quality construction townhome and new roofs installed in September 2019. Elevator service to all 4 floors, from garage entry/ terrace level up, and spacious rooms throughout! The main level offers separate living and dining rooms, powder room, And eat-in kitchen adjoining the fireside family room. On the next floor is the oversized master suite with walk-in closet and luxurious bath with soaking tub and separate shower, plus an additional full bath and second bedroom or office. The top floor boasts two bedrooms plus a Jack and Jill bath.