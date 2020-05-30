All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 92 Old Ivy Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
92 Old Ivy Road NE
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

92 Old Ivy Road NE

92 Old Ivy Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

92 Old Ivy Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Top quality construction townhome and new roofs installed in September 2019. Elevator service to all 4 floors, from garage entry/ terrace level up, and spacious rooms throughout! The main level offers separate living and dining rooms, powder room, And eat-in kitchen adjoining the fireside family room. On the next floor is the oversized master suite with walk-in closet and luxurious bath with soaking tub and separate shower, plus an additional full bath and second bedroom or office. The top floor boasts two bedrooms plus a Jack and Jill bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Old Ivy Road NE have any available units?
92 Old Ivy Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 Old Ivy Road NE have?
Some of 92 Old Ivy Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Old Ivy Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
92 Old Ivy Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Old Ivy Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 92 Old Ivy Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 92 Old Ivy Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 92 Old Ivy Road NE offers parking.
Does 92 Old Ivy Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Old Ivy Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Old Ivy Road NE have a pool?
No, 92 Old Ivy Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 92 Old Ivy Road NE have accessible units?
No, 92 Old Ivy Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Old Ivy Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Old Ivy Road NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus