916 Eden Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful open floor-plan ranch in Ormewood Park is now available. Easy access to I-20, shopping, entertainment, churches, and is Tier 1 in Atlanta Charter Schools. This darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been updated with hardwood floors, fresh paint, designer lighting, updated bathrooms, large bedrooms, and a beautiful kitchen. This home has a charming covered front porch, large deck with string lights, and plenty of off-street parking. There are stainless steel appliances, granite counters, white shaker cabinets, wood fireplace with gas starter, cherry cabinets in the bathrooms, dual sinks in the master, and comes with a full-size washer and dryer. Landlord pays for trash, pest and mosquito control, and lawn maintenance. Small pets welcome with monthly pet rent. Looking for 2 year lease.