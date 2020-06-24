All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

916 Eden Ave SE

916 Eden Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

916 Eden Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful open floor-plan ranch in Ormewood Park is now available. Easy access to I-20, shopping, entertainment, churches, and is Tier 1 in Atlanta Charter Schools. This darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been updated with hardwood floors, fresh paint, designer lighting, updated bathrooms, large bedrooms, and a beautiful kitchen. This home has a charming covered front porch, large deck with string lights, and plenty of off-street parking. There are stainless steel appliances, granite counters, white shaker cabinets, wood fireplace with gas starter, cherry cabinets in the bathrooms, dual sinks in the master, and comes with a full-size washer and dryer. Landlord pays for trash, pest and mosquito control, and lawn maintenance. Small pets welcome with monthly pet rent. Looking for 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Eden Ave SE have any available units?
916 Eden Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Eden Ave SE have?
Some of 916 Eden Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Eden Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
916 Eden Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Eden Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Eden Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 916 Eden Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 916 Eden Ave SE offers parking.
Does 916 Eden Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Eden Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Eden Ave SE have a pool?
No, 916 Eden Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 916 Eden Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 916 Eden Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Eden Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Eden Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
