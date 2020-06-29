915 W Peachtree Ne

Amenities

Due to a professional relocation Im looking for someone to take over the final 6 months of a 13 month lease agreement at Nine15 Midtown. The apartment is on the 15th floor and has STUNNING views of midtown. The Midtown marta station is across the street and due to the central location, all of Midtown is walkable. The building offers unlimited guest parking (which is UNHEARD of in Midtown) and the unit is light and spacious with floor to ceiling windows. It is the BEST apartment!



I would be looking to transfer ownership of the lease for the remaining 6 months so you would have to apply through the building to transfer the lease agreement. There is a $99 application fee. I will need to have all of this completed and need to be moved out no later than Dec 1st. So the new tenant would pay December rent. I did not have to pay a deposit at this building.