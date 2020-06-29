All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

915 W Peachtree Ne

915 Peachtree Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

915 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Due to a professional relocation Im looking for someone to take over the final 6 months of a 13 month lease agreement at Nine15 Midtown. The apartment is on the 15th floor and has STUNNING views of midtown. The Midtown marta station is across the street and due to the central location, all of Midtown is walkable. The building offers unlimited guest parking (which is UNHEARD of in Midtown) and the unit is light and spacious with floor to ceiling windows. It is the BEST apartment!

I would be looking to transfer ownership of the lease for the remaining 6 months so you would have to apply through the building to transfer the lease agreement. There is a $99 application fee. I will need to have all of this completed and need to be moved out no later than Dec 1st. So the new tenant would pay December rent. I did not have to pay a deposit at this building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 W Peachtree Ne have any available units?
915 W Peachtree Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 915 W Peachtree Ne currently offering any rent specials?
915 W Peachtree Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 W Peachtree Ne pet-friendly?
No, 915 W Peachtree Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 915 W Peachtree Ne offer parking?
Yes, 915 W Peachtree Ne offers parking.
Does 915 W Peachtree Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 W Peachtree Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 W Peachtree Ne have a pool?
No, 915 W Peachtree Ne does not have a pool.
Does 915 W Peachtree Ne have accessible units?
No, 915 W Peachtree Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 915 W Peachtree Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 W Peachtree Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 W Peachtree Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 W Peachtree Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
