Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Here is the cute bungalow/ranch you've been looking for. Open floor-plan, stone counter-tops, and hardwood throughout. Perfect details -kitchen counters to compliment unique cabinetry. Two nice size bedrooms and spacious master bedroom. The large, private, backyard is perfect for evening relaxation. Located in highly desirable East Atlanta area. Minutes from popular destinations like East Atlanta Village, Downtown.