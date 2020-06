Amenities

Utilities included! Stepless condo near Garden Hills in Buckhead! This great unit overlooks the courtyard and offers: stainless steel appliances, laminate and tile flooring throughout, and updated bathroom. Enjoy living walking distance from restaurants, shops, grocery and more. The small 24 unit building and complex has gated parking, storage and elevator access. True easy living!