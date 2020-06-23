883 Coleman St. SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Pittsburg Charmer - Completely Renovated Pittsburg Charmer with Designer Touches. All new laminate floors, stainless appliances. You will love the pantry and the stacked washer and dryer (included with rental). Three bedrooms including master with en suite bath. Both baths have been renewed including new vanities and all new lighting. Bonus separate room would be great for a home office or playroom. Large Private backyard. Great rocking chair front Porch. Exciting Pittsburg location close to I85, Beltline, New Parks, and Retail Restaurant areas.***Not available for Sect. 8*** Pets on a case by case basis requiring $250 additional deposit and $250 Pet Fee. $50 application fee per applicant. Reservation fee required to hold property. Call 404-492-7057 for more info or to schedule a viewing. Professionally managed by Eric Davis Group. Offered by a licensed real estate agent



(RLNE4597799)