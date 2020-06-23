All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

883 Coleman St. SW

883 Coleman Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

883 Coleman Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Pittsburg Charmer - Completely Renovated Pittsburg Charmer with Designer Touches. All new laminate floors, stainless appliances. You will love the pantry and the stacked washer and dryer (included with rental). Three bedrooms including master with en suite bath. Both baths have been renewed including new vanities and all new lighting. Bonus separate room would be great for a home office or playroom. Large Private backyard. Great rocking chair front Porch. Exciting Pittsburg location close to I85, Beltline, New Parks, and Retail Restaurant areas.***Not available for Sect. 8*** Pets on a case by case basis requiring $250 additional deposit and $250 Pet Fee. $50 application fee per applicant. Reservation fee required to hold property. Call 404-492-7057 for more info or to schedule a viewing. Professionally managed by Eric Davis Group. Offered by a licensed real estate agent

(RLNE4597799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 Coleman St. SW have any available units?
883 Coleman St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 883 Coleman St. SW have?
Some of 883 Coleman St. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 Coleman St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
883 Coleman St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 Coleman St. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 883 Coleman St. SW is pet friendly.
Does 883 Coleman St. SW offer parking?
No, 883 Coleman St. SW does not offer parking.
Does 883 Coleman St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 883 Coleman St. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 Coleman St. SW have a pool?
No, 883 Coleman St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 883 Coleman St. SW have accessible units?
No, 883 Coleman St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 883 Coleman St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 883 Coleman St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
