All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 87 Chaumont Sq.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
87 Chaumont Sq
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

87 Chaumont Sq

87 Chaumont Square Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

87 Chaumont Square Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
FURNISHED Complete renovation Top Floor Unit. This unit is much larger than public record suggests with oversized sunroom. The floorplan is one of the most desired with entertaining in mind. Enjoy the separate living and dining rooms. Updated kitchen with granite, custom lighting and more. Bedrooms are huge! Just Steps away from the clubhouse, cafe/bar restaurant, golf course, main pool, tennis courts, workout facility, office, and front gate in Buckhead's Best Kept Secret Cross Creek. Come live the country club life without the price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Chaumont Sq have any available units?
87 Chaumont Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 87 Chaumont Sq have?
Some of 87 Chaumont Sq's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Chaumont Sq currently offering any rent specials?
87 Chaumont Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Chaumont Sq pet-friendly?
No, 87 Chaumont Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 87 Chaumont Sq offer parking?
No, 87 Chaumont Sq does not offer parking.
Does 87 Chaumont Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Chaumont Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Chaumont Sq have a pool?
Yes, 87 Chaumont Sq has a pool.
Does 87 Chaumont Sq have accessible units?
No, 87 Chaumont Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Chaumont Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Chaumont Sq has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus