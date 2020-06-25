87 Chaumont Sq

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

FURNISHED Complete renovation Top Floor Unit. This unit is much larger than public record suggests with oversized sunroom. The floorplan is one of the most desired with entertaining in mind. Enjoy the separate living and dining rooms. Updated kitchen with granite, custom lighting and more. Bedrooms are huge! Just Steps away from the clubhouse, cafe/bar restaurant, golf course, main pool, tennis courts, workout facility, office, and front gate in Buckhead's Best Kept Secret Cross Creek. Come live the country club life without the price!