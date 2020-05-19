854 Turpin Avenue South East

Amenities

Fall in love with this adorable two-story brick ranch in the lovely Beltline neighborhood of Boulevard Heights. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath featuring gorgeous hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, recessed lighting, french doors, custom vanities and tons of natural light throughout. A new roof, hvac unit, water heater, appliances and second story were added in a thoughtful 2016 redesign. A large backyard and bonus room (easily converted to a fourth bedroom) make this a great home for a growing family. Right in the heart of the city, yet you won't believe how quiet the neighborhood is. Less than half a mile from Grant Park and the Southside trail of the Beltline. 5-10 minute drive to Reynoldstowns, Inman Park, Edgewood, Kirkwood, East Atlanta Village and Midtown. Yard Care INCLUDED! Pet-Friendly to Small, non-agressive breeds. Pet fees will apply. Beautiful home - Incredible Location - Affordable Price. This one won't last long! SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING TODAY CALL 404-800-3130 Avail. Now! Agent: Krystle Alexander