841 Frederica Street NE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly on market. Cute and convenient.. in the heart of Virginia Highlands this private ground floor condo offers affordable living walking distance to shops and restaurants. Hardwoods throughout this unit for ease of maintenance. Set back from road for peaceful enjoyment. Enjoy intown living without the high price. Small pets considered on case by case basis. Two parking spaces. Storage area available under building, Back gate from parking leads directly to restaurants and shops...Stack W/D and refri included.