Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

841 Frederica Street NE

841 Frederica Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

841 Frederica Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly on market. Cute and convenient.. in the heart of Virginia Highlands this private ground floor condo offers affordable living walking distance to shops and restaurants. Hardwoods throughout this unit for ease of maintenance. Set back from road for peaceful enjoyment. Enjoy intown living without the high price. Small pets considered on case by case basis. Two parking spaces. Storage area available under building, Back gate from parking leads directly to restaurants and shops...Stack W/D and refri included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Frederica Street NE have any available units?
841 Frederica Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 Frederica Street NE have?
Some of 841 Frederica Street NE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Frederica Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
841 Frederica Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Frederica Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Frederica Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 841 Frederica Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 841 Frederica Street NE offers parking.
Does 841 Frederica Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Frederica Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Frederica Street NE have a pool?
No, 841 Frederica Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 841 Frederica Street NE have accessible units?
No, 841 Frederica Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Frederica Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Frederica Street NE has units with dishwashers.

