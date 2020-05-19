All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 822 Pryor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
822 Pryor St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

822 Pryor St

822 Pryor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

822 Pryor Street, Atlanta, GA 30315
Mechanicsville

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath! Intown Living at a Price Below Market Off Street Parking - ***Due to the recent developments of COVID-19 we have made VIRTUAL and SELF Showings an option for ALL of our properties. Please select whether you would like a regular showing with an agent or one of our no-contact options, then reach out to our office to confirm!

Come see this amazing 2 story home!

New Paint
Open Floor Plan
Cozy Fireplace in Living Room
Spacious Kitchen

Sidewalks
Close to Marta
Shopping Nearby

Call us today!

Apply Now!
Not Accepting Housing at This Time

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4642631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Pryor St have any available units?
822 Pryor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 822 Pryor St currently offering any rent specials?
822 Pryor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Pryor St pet-friendly?
No, 822 Pryor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 822 Pryor St offer parking?
Yes, 822 Pryor St does offer parking.
Does 822 Pryor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Pryor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Pryor St have a pool?
No, 822 Pryor St does not have a pool.
Does 822 Pryor St have accessible units?
No, 822 Pryor St does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Pryor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Pryor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Pryor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Pryor St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus