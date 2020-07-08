820 East Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Exclusive Luxury townhouse on the Beltline, in the highly desirable neighborhood of Inman Park. Open concept design highlighted by gleaming hardwood floors; high-end finishes, huge kitchen with oversized Island, pristine Quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, and Stainless Steel appliances including a wine/beverage cooler. A true chef's kitchen which is perfect for creating your favorite meal and entertaining guests. The home features a deck conveniently accessed from the kitchen with views of Freedom Path and a balcony & front porch with views of the Beltline.