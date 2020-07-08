All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

820 East Ave

820 East Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

820 East Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Exclusive Luxury townhouse on the Beltline, in the highly desirable neighborhood of Inman Park. Open concept design highlighted by gleaming hardwood floors; high-end finishes, huge kitchen with oversized Island, pristine Quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, and Stainless Steel appliances including a wine/beverage cooler. A true chef's kitchen which is perfect for creating your favorite meal and entertaining guests. The home features a deck conveniently accessed from the kitchen with views of Freedom Path and a balcony & front porch with views of the Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 East Ave have any available units?
820 East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 East Ave have?
Some of 820 East Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
820 East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 East Ave pet-friendly?
No, 820 East Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 820 East Ave offer parking?
Yes, 820 East Ave offers parking.
Does 820 East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 East Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 East Ave have a pool?
No, 820 East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 820 East Ave have accessible units?
No, 820 East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 820 East Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 East Ave has units with dishwashers.

