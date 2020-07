Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Three level living...and three decks to catch the best of the weather. This heart of the Highlands townhome offers decks front and rear plus a one car garage. Split level bedrooms up and down...huge master. Private cook out deck in rear, small deck off top floor Master for romantic evenings. Or...watch the world of Highlands from the spacious front deck. Walk to shops and restaurants.