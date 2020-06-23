809 Marcus Street SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill media room

Rare 2BR/2BA duplex on quiet street on the Reynoldstown/Cabbagetown border! This downstairs unit boasts a spacious living and dining area with tiled floors, kitchen with deep cabinets and additional flex space/laundry. Bathrooms with ample storage space and shower/tub combo - 2 BAs in this neighborhood is hard to come by! Large fenced yard with patio for outdoor furniture & grill. AMAZING LOCATION! 5 min walk to Beltline, Krog Market, Memorial Dr Restaurants & grocery, Carroll St, & AMC theatre! Pets allowed w/ monthly fee. Available now!