Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:00 AM

809 Marcus Street SE

809 Marcus Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

809 Marcus Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Rare 2BR/2BA duplex on quiet street on the Reynoldstown/Cabbagetown border! This downstairs unit boasts a spacious living and dining area with tiled floors, kitchen with deep cabinets and additional flex space/laundry. Bathrooms with ample storage space and shower/tub combo - 2 BAs in this neighborhood is hard to come by! Large fenced yard with patio for outdoor furniture & grill. AMAZING LOCATION! 5 min walk to Beltline, Krog Market, Memorial Dr Restaurants & grocery, Carroll St, & AMC theatre! Pets allowed w/ monthly fee. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 50
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Marcus Street SE have any available units?
809 Marcus Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Marcus Street SE have?
Some of 809 Marcus Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Marcus Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
809 Marcus Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Marcus Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Marcus Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 809 Marcus Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 809 Marcus Street SE offers parking.
Does 809 Marcus Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Marcus Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Marcus Street SE have a pool?
No, 809 Marcus Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 809 Marcus Street SE have accessible units?
No, 809 Marcus Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Marcus Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Marcus Street SE has units with dishwashers.

