Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

806 Briarcliff Road NE

806 Briarcliff Road Northeast · (404) 376-2452
Location

806 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Atkins Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 4378 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous apartment "A" lower level in the desirable sought after Virginia Highlands walk ability area. Its convenient to Piedmont Park, Midtown, Emory, Inman Park, Decatur & downtown Atlanta. Enjoy this spacious open floor plan, with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, huge family room, separate dining room with french doors, new carpet and fresh paint. Plenty of windows with plantation shutters & full of character. Front & back entry with 2 parking spaces in the rear of the house. App fee $75 per adult, Deposit $1850, Admin fee $250 & a pet is allowed <50lbs. $500 pet deposit. Vacant ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Briarcliff Road NE have any available units?
806 Briarcliff Road NE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Briarcliff Road NE have?
Some of 806 Briarcliff Road NE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Briarcliff Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
806 Briarcliff Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Briarcliff Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Briarcliff Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 806 Briarcliff Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 806 Briarcliff Road NE offers parking.
Does 806 Briarcliff Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Briarcliff Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Briarcliff Road NE have a pool?
No, 806 Briarcliff Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 806 Briarcliff Road NE have accessible units?
No, 806 Briarcliff Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Briarcliff Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Briarcliff Road NE has units with dishwashers.
