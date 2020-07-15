806 Briarcliff Road NE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous apartment "A" lower level in the desirable sought after Virginia Highlands walk ability area. Its convenient to Piedmont Park, Midtown, Emory, Inman Park, Decatur & downtown Atlanta. Enjoy this spacious open floor plan, with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, huge family room, separate dining room with french doors, new carpet and fresh paint. Plenty of windows with plantation shutters & full of character. Front & back entry with 2 parking spaces in the rear of the house. App fee $75 per adult, Deposit $1850, Admin fee $250 & a pet is allowed <50lbs. $500 pet deposit. Vacant ready to move in.