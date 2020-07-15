806 Briarcliff Road NE

Amenities
Gorgeous apartment "A" lower level in the desirable sought after Virginia Highlands walk ability area. Its convenient to Piedmont Park, Midtown, Emory, Inman Park, Decatur & downtown Atlanta. Enjoy this spacious open floor plan, with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, huge family room, separate dining room with french doors, new carpet and fresh paint. Plenty of windows with plantation shutters & full of character. Front & back entry with 2 parking spaces in the rear of the house. App fee $75 per adult, Deposit $1850, Admin fee $250 & a pet is allowed <50lbs. $500 pet deposit. Vacant ready to move in.