Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
805 Peachtree Street NE # 518
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:15 AM

805 Peachtree Street NE # 518

805 Peachtree Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

805 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
google fiber
End unit with hardwood floors throughout, large walk out balcony with unobstructed southern views down Peachtree. Chefs kitchen with SieMatic maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas range, Sub-Zero dual zone wine cooler. Master with walk-in closet system, jetted tub and separate shower. Laundry has a pull down cover for privacy. Storage unit included. Google Fiber avail. Swimming pool and fitness center on the main level. Walk to all of midtown's restaurants, shops, bars and Piedmont Park. Who needs a car when you live in the heart of Midtown. 1 pet per unit, not over 35 lbs, per the HOA guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 have any available units?
805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 have?
Some of 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 currently offering any rent specials?
805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 is pet friendly.
Does 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 offer parking?
No, 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 does not offer parking.
Does 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 have a pool?
Yes, 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 has a pool.
Does 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 have accessible units?
No, 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Peachtree Street NE # 518 does not have units with dishwashers.
