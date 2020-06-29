805 Peachtree Street NE # 518

Amenities

End unit with hardwood floors throughout, large walk out balcony with unobstructed southern views down Peachtree. Chefs kitchen with SieMatic maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas range, Sub-Zero dual zone wine cooler. Master with walk-in closet system, jetted tub and separate shower. Laundry has a pull down cover for privacy. Storage unit included. Google Fiber avail. Swimming pool and fitness center on the main level. Walk to all of midtown's restaurants, shops, bars and Piedmont Park. Who needs a car when you live in the heart of Midtown. 1 pet per unit, not over 35 lbs, per the HOA guidelines.