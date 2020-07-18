805 Peachtree Street NE

Amenities
Park the car and walk to everything Midtown! 805 Peachtree is true loft living in a super-cool yet quiet building w/outstanding amenities: heated/chilled pool, fitness center, 24-hour concierge & fire-pit/grill area. #201 has a modern chef's kitchen; custom wet bar w/wine fridge; abundant natural light w/wall of South-facing windows and French doors that open to a view of the pool; master bath with Jacuzzi tub & separate shower; guest bath with double granite vanity and floating faucets; 2 parking spots (21, 223); storage unit. Tenant only pays for electricity (+ upgraded cable or internet). At 1550+/-sf, this 2/2 lives large!