Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

805 Peachtree Street NE

805 Peachtree Street Northeast · (404) 386-4472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

805 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Park the car and walk to everything Midtown! 805 Peachtree is true loft living in a super-cool yet quiet building w/outstanding amenities: heated/chilled pool, fitness center, 24-hour concierge & fire-pit/grill area. #201 has a modern chef's kitchen; custom wet bar w/wine fridge; abundant natural light w/wall of South-facing windows and French doors that open to a view of the pool; master bath with Jacuzzi tub & separate shower; guest bath with double granite vanity and floating faucets; 2 parking spots (21, 223); storage unit. Tenant only pays for electricity (+ upgraded cable or internet). At 1550+/-sf, this 2/2 lives large!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Peachtree Street NE have any available units?
805 Peachtree Street NE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Peachtree Street NE have?
Some of 805 Peachtree Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Peachtree Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
805 Peachtree Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Peachtree Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 805 Peachtree Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 805 Peachtree Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 805 Peachtree Street NE offers parking.
Does 805 Peachtree Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Peachtree Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Peachtree Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 805 Peachtree Street NE has a pool.
Does 805 Peachtree Street NE have accessible units?
No, 805 Peachtree Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Peachtree Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Peachtree Street NE has units with dishwashers.
