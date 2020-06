Amenities

fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities bbq/grill

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home close to the city, midtown, and several major colleges and universities. Gorgeous backyard is perfect for enjoying a summer barbecue or the sounds of nature. Separate living room with gas fireplace and dining room provides a cozy home feeling. This home's location provides a great opportunity for short commutes and a chance to enjoy your time outside of work and hustle of daily life.