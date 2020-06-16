78 Sheridan Drive

Amenities
78 Sheridan at Buckhead is a recently-renovated boutique apartment building located just one block east of prestigious Peachtree Road. The property is situated on a quiet, tree-lined street, but is also extremely walkable to some of Atlanta's best restaurants, nightlife, and shopping.
This large 2/1 apartment just underwent a full renovation and features vinyl wood floors, granite countertops, soft-closing white shaker cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances. In addition, it also includes a stackable washer/dryer in the unit for your convenience. The bathroom features marble tile with a large vanity and tub/shower combo. Both bedrooms are very spacious with oversized closets and ceiling fans.
- Free parking located right outside your front door
- Pets allowed
- Walk Score: 76
- Washer and dryer included
- Trash service included
- On-site maintenance
Call us at (404) 697-6500 to schedule your move-in!
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator