Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:54 PM

78 Sheridan Drive

78 Sheridan Dr NE · (404) 697-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 Sheridan Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
78 Sheridan at Buckhead is a recently-renovated boutique apartment building located just one block east of prestigious Peachtree Road. The property is situated on a quiet, tree-lined street, but is also extremely walkable to some of Atlanta's best restaurants, nightlife, and shopping.

This large 2/1 apartment just underwent a full renovation and features vinyl wood floors, granite countertops, soft-closing white shaker cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances. In addition, it also includes a stackable washer/dryer in the unit for your convenience. The bathroom features marble tile with a large vanity and tub/shower combo. Both bedrooms are very spacious with oversized closets and ceiling fans.

- Free parking located right outside your front door
- Pets allowed
- Walk Score: 76
- Washer and dryer included
- Trash service included
- On-site maintenance

Call us at (404) 697-6500 to schedule your move-in!
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Sheridan Drive have any available units?
78 Sheridan Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Sheridan Drive have?
Some of 78 Sheridan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Sheridan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78 Sheridan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Sheridan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Sheridan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 78 Sheridan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 78 Sheridan Drive does offer parking.
Does 78 Sheridan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Sheridan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Sheridan Drive have a pool?
No, 78 Sheridan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 78 Sheridan Drive have accessible units?
No, 78 Sheridan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Sheridan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Sheridan Drive has units with dishwashers.
