Last updated December 1 2019 at 10:26 AM

770 Barnett Street NE

770 Barnett Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

770 Barnett Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION!!! Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath in the heart of Virginia Highlands. Attached, oversized 2 car garage. Lovely entertaining decks on the front, side and rear of the house. Covered deck off of the master suite upstairs overlooks the fully fenced and private yard with views of PCM. The Master Suite features 2 closets, double vanity and linen closet in the bathroom. Just minutes to the Beltline, Inman Park, O4W, Little Five Points, Midtown, Emory, Decatur, Downtown. Easy access to all neighborhood restaurants, entertainment & shopping. In town living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Barnett Street NE have any available units?
770 Barnett Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 Barnett Street NE have?
Some of 770 Barnett Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Barnett Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
770 Barnett Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Barnett Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 770 Barnett Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 770 Barnett Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 770 Barnett Street NE offers parking.
Does 770 Barnett Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 Barnett Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Barnett Street NE have a pool?
No, 770 Barnett Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 770 Barnett Street NE have accessible units?
No, 770 Barnett Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Barnett Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 Barnett Street NE has units with dishwashers.

