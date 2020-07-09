770 Barnett Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION!!! Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath in the heart of Virginia Highlands. Attached, oversized 2 car garage. Lovely entertaining decks on the front, side and rear of the house. Covered deck off of the master suite upstairs overlooks the fully fenced and private yard with views of PCM. The Master Suite features 2 closets, double vanity and linen closet in the bathroom. Just minutes to the Beltline, Inman Park, O4W, Little Five Points, Midtown, Emory, Decatur, Downtown. Easy access to all neighborhood restaurants, entertainment & shopping. In town living at its finest!