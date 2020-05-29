All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 765 Elbert St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
765 Elbert St SW
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:34 AM

765 Elbert St SW

765 Elbert Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

765 Elbert Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Adair Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
765 Elbert Street SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30310. Near Adair Park, Rose Circle Park, Benz Stadium, Zoo Atlanta, GA Aquarium, Beltline, Metropolitan Warehouse,Pittsburgh Yards, several distilleries, and Westside new retail/dining/recreation development.

**CATS AND SMALL DOG OK WITH ADDITIONAL MONTHLY PET RENT** NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS!!

GET $300.00 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A MOVE-IN BY 10/1/19.

***Housing voucher not accepted on this home***

Availability: Ready Now!!

Charming remodeled home with covered front porch and wood floors throughout. Open floor plan with living room featuring a decorative only fireplace and dining area. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. Two spare bedrooms with 10+ ceilings. Hall bath with jetted tub/shower combination and file flooring. Master is oversized with private bathroom with jetted tub/shower combination with tile floors. There is a laundry closet with a stackable washer/dryer included. Home has a rear deck that overlooks a tranquil backyard. Amazing location that is close to major roadways, West End Marta, downtown Atlanta. Also near Spelman College and Clark Atlanta College. Tons happening a short distance from your doorstep!!!!

Directions: Take I-75 South to Exit 244 and keep right to merge on University, right on Metropolitan, left on Elbert.

Gideons Elementary
Sylvan Hills Middle
Carver High

Built 1928 Approx. 1,392 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Elbert St SW have any available units?
765 Elbert St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 Elbert St SW have?
Some of 765 Elbert St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Elbert St SW currently offering any rent specials?
765 Elbert St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Elbert St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 Elbert St SW is pet friendly.
Does 765 Elbert St SW offer parking?
No, 765 Elbert St SW does not offer parking.
Does 765 Elbert St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 765 Elbert St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Elbert St SW have a pool?
No, 765 Elbert St SW does not have a pool.
Does 765 Elbert St SW have accessible units?
No, 765 Elbert St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Elbert St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 Elbert St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus