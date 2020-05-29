765 Elbert St SW

Amenities
765 Elbert Street SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30310. Near Adair Park, Rose Circle Park, Benz Stadium, Zoo Atlanta, GA Aquarium, Beltline, Metropolitan Warehouse,Pittsburgh Yards, several distilleries, and Westside new retail/dining/recreation development.
**CATS AND SMALL DOG OK WITH ADDITIONAL MONTHLY PET RENT** NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS!!
GET $300.00 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A MOVE-IN BY 10/1/19.
***Housing voucher not accepted on this home***
Availability: Ready Now!!
Charming remodeled home with covered front porch and wood floors throughout. Open floor plan with living room featuring a decorative only fireplace and dining area. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. Two spare bedrooms with 10+ ceilings. Hall bath with jetted tub/shower combination and file flooring. Master is oversized with private bathroom with jetted tub/shower combination with tile floors. There is a laundry closet with a stackable washer/dryer included. Home has a rear deck that overlooks a tranquil backyard. Amazing location that is close to major roadways, West End Marta, downtown Atlanta. Also near Spelman College and Clark Atlanta College. Tons happening a short distance from your doorstep!!!!
Directions: Take I-75 South to Exit 244 and keep right to merge on University, right on Metropolitan, left on Elbert.
Gideons Elementary
Sylvan Hills Middle
Carver High
Built 1928 Approx. 1,392 s/f