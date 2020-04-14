754 Kirkwood Avenue SE

754 Kirkwood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316 Cabbagetown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
This beautiful home is clean and bright with brand new furnishings! This spacious home is set up with 3 bedrooms and one dedicated office space could be used as a 4th bedroom. You will love entertaining in this home in either the large open living space or outdoors on either of the porches. Check out abovethelineproperties . Com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
