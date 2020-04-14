All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

754 Kirkwood Avenue SE

754 Kirkwood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

754 Kirkwood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful home is clean and bright with brand new furnishings! This spacious home is set up with 3 bedrooms and one dedicated office space could be used as a 4th bedroom. You will love entertaining in this home in either the large open living space or outdoors on either of the porches. Check out abovethelineproperties . Com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE have any available units?
754 Kirkwood Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE have?
Some of 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
754 Kirkwood Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 Kirkwood Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
