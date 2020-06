Amenities

European Style Townhome in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, "Midtown Square." 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. A Beautiful Entertaining Space with Marble Floors, Kitchen with Granite, Dual Master Bedrooms, one with a Balcony, the Top Floor has a perfect Study/Home Office Loft Space. Double Garage. Located in the rear of the community, overlooking the Gated Garden/Courtyard. Walk everywhere! Fox Theatre, Tons of Restaurants, Piedmont Park, Two blocks east of Peachtree St. Ready to Move in Now!