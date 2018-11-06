All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

750 Terry Street SE

750 Terry Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

750 Terry Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Summerhill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Arts and Crafts Two Story Amazing Floor Plan - OPEN HOUSE

Saturday July 27th, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Sunday July 28th, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Move to the new hot spot in Atlanta (Summerhill/ Grant Park). Hardwood floors will welcome you home every night after school or work. Off street parking. Previous tenants have included PhD CDC researcher and professional students. Great neighborhood. Park nearby. Perfect for roommates or new family. Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents!! Apply online today at www.trustedhomes.com

No Housing Vouchers Accepted!

(RLNE3424439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Terry Street SE have any available units?
750 Terry Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 750 Terry Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
750 Terry Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Terry Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Terry Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 750 Terry Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 750 Terry Street SE offers parking.
Does 750 Terry Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Terry Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Terry Street SE have a pool?
No, 750 Terry Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 750 Terry Street SE have accessible units?
No, 750 Terry Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Terry Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Terry Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Terry Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Terry Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
