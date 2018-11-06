750 Terry Street SE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Arts and Crafts Two Story Amazing Floor Plan - OPEN HOUSE



Saturday July 27th, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Sunday July 28th, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am



Move to the new hot spot in Atlanta (Summerhill/ Grant Park). Hardwood floors will welcome you home every night after school or work. Off street parking. Previous tenants have included PhD CDC researcher and professional students. Great neighborhood. Park nearby. Perfect for roommates or new family. Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents!! Apply online today at www.trustedhomes.com



No Housing Vouchers Accepted!



(RLNE3424439)