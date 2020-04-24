740 Crestwell Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1420 Square Foot 2Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome for Lease in the Cascades - 1) Gated Community

2) Community Pool

3) Stainless steel appliances

4) Hardwood Floors on the Ground Floor

5) Washer/Dryer Included

6) Fireplace Included



$50 application fee

$1200 security deposit

$350 NONREFUNDABLE Pet fee for EACH PET.



REQUIREMENTS -



1) Clean rental history - no evictions in past 5 years.

2) Credit score above 600 - if under 600 then a $2400 security deposit is required.

3) Total Household income over $3600/month.



Elementary School - Adamsville

Middle School - Young

High School - Mays



Please call/text - 678-756-7855 for more information. Or visit our website for more pics, information and application.



