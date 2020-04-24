All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 740 Crestwell Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
740 Crestwell Cir
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

740 Crestwell Cir

740 Crestwell Cir SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

740 Crestwell Cir SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1420 Square Foot 2Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome for Lease in the Cascades - 1) Gated Community
2) Community Pool
3) Stainless steel appliances
4) Hardwood Floors on the Ground Floor
5) Washer/Dryer Included
6) Fireplace Included

$50 application fee
$1200 security deposit
$350 NONREFUNDABLE Pet fee for EACH PET.

REQUIREMENTS -

1) Clean rental history - no evictions in past 5 years.
2) Credit score above 600 - if under 600 then a $2400 security deposit is required.
3) Total Household income over $3600/month.

Elementary School - Adamsville
Middle School - Young
High School - Mays

Please call/text - 678-756-7855 for more information. Or visit our website for more pics, information and application.

(RLNE3926700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Crestwell Cir have any available units?
740 Crestwell Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Crestwell Cir have?
Some of 740 Crestwell Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Crestwell Cir currently offering any rent specials?
740 Crestwell Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Crestwell Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Crestwell Cir is pet friendly.
Does 740 Crestwell Cir offer parking?
No, 740 Crestwell Cir does not offer parking.
Does 740 Crestwell Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Crestwell Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Crestwell Cir have a pool?
Yes, 740 Crestwell Cir has a pool.
Does 740 Crestwell Cir have accessible units?
No, 740 Crestwell Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Crestwell Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Crestwell Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus