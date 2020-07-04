All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:39 AM

733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4

733 Argonne Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

733 Argonne Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beaming with natural light this 2nd floor unit is perfectly situated in Midtown Atlanta. Hardwoods throughout, cozy kitchen with white appliances featuring a breakfast nook.Spacious bedroom and huge tiled bath with shower/tub combo. 1 off street parking space. Shared washer and dryer with only 1 other unit. Tenant pays electric, no gas. Trash is $36 per month. Water included.
Midtown apartment on Argonne near Piedmont Park. Rocking chair front porch, high ceilings, wide plank hardwoods. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths with newer tile finishes. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 have any available units?
733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 have?
Some of 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 offers parking.
Does 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 have a pool?
No, 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 have accessible units?
No, 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4 has units with dishwashers.

