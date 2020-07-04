733 Argonne Avenue Northeast - 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beaming with natural light this 2nd floor unit is perfectly situated in Midtown Atlanta. Hardwoods throughout, cozy kitchen with white appliances featuring a breakfast nook.Spacious bedroom and huge tiled bath with shower/tub combo. 1 off street parking space. Shared washer and dryer with only 1 other unit. Tenant pays electric, no gas. Trash is $36 per month. Water included.

Midtown apartment on Argonne near Piedmont Park. Rocking chair front porch, high ceilings, wide plank hardwoods. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths with newer tile finishes. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included.