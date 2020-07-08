All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 726 Plainville Trail SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
726 Plainville Trail SW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

726 Plainville Trail SW

726 Plainville Trail Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

726 Plainville Trail Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

coffee bar
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
coffee bar
Enjoy our beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home near Cascade shopping Center! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1110754

Come home to a relaxing 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom home just for you. Enjoy family bike rides on the nearby bike lanes with mostly flat terrain. Get some shopping done at the Cascade Crossing shopping center near you and enjoy the wonderful features that have at your convenience.

This property is handicap accessible.

Nearby schools include Miles Elementary School, Adamsville Elementary School, and Mays High School. The closest grocery stores are Walmart Supercenter or Publix Super Market at Cascade Crossing Shopping Center. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Atlanta's Best Wings, Subway and China Express.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 726 Plainville Trail SW is currently being rented for $1195/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE3483262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Plainville Trail SW have any available units?
726 Plainville Trail SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 726 Plainville Trail SW currently offering any rent specials?
726 Plainville Trail SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Plainville Trail SW pet-friendly?
No, 726 Plainville Trail SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 726 Plainville Trail SW offer parking?
No, 726 Plainville Trail SW does not offer parking.
Does 726 Plainville Trail SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Plainville Trail SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Plainville Trail SW have a pool?
No, 726 Plainville Trail SW does not have a pool.
Does 726 Plainville Trail SW have accessible units?
Yes, 726 Plainville Trail SW has accessible units.
Does 726 Plainville Trail SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Plainville Trail SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Plainville Trail SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Plainville Trail SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus