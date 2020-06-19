725 Grant Terrace SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a newer HVAC, newer interior and exterior paint and the location can't be beat. Walk a few blocks to Grant Park to enjoy the summertime festivals and the weekly farmer's markets. Walk the other direction a few blocks to Georgia State Stadium (formerly Braves) with many new restaurants and shops. Super close to downtown and all the intown action and all on a quiet, tree-lined street. Owner provides pest control and seasonal yard service. Fully fenced and private back yard. Available IMMEDIATELY!