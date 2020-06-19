All apartments in Atlanta
725 Grant Terrace SE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

725 Grant Terrace SE

725 Grant Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

725 Grant Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Summerhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a newer HVAC, newer interior and exterior paint and the location can't be beat. Walk a few blocks to Grant Park to enjoy the summertime festivals and the weekly farmer's markets. Walk the other direction a few blocks to Georgia State Stadium (formerly Braves) with many new restaurants and shops. Super close to downtown and all the intown action and all on a quiet, tree-lined street. Owner provides pest control and seasonal yard service. Fully fenced and private back yard. Available IMMEDIATELY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Grant Terrace SE have any available units?
725 Grant Terrace SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Grant Terrace SE have?
Some of 725 Grant Terrace SE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Grant Terrace SE currently offering any rent specials?
725 Grant Terrace SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Grant Terrace SE pet-friendly?
No, 725 Grant Terrace SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 725 Grant Terrace SE offer parking?
Yes, 725 Grant Terrace SE offers parking.
Does 725 Grant Terrace SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Grant Terrace SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Grant Terrace SE have a pool?
No, 725 Grant Terrace SE does not have a pool.
Does 725 Grant Terrace SE have accessible units?
No, 725 Grant Terrace SE does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Grant Terrace SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Grant Terrace SE does not have units with dishwashers.

