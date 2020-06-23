All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:46 AM

720 Berne

720 Berne St SE · No Longer Available
Location

720 Berne St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great location near downtown tourist attractions (World of Coke, Georgia Aquarium, Center for Civil Rights), easy commute to/from airport avoiding the bulk of traffic (approx Lyft or Uber from airport), walking distance to grant park. Near beltline access. Near fun and cool East Atlanta Village. Near Edgewood Ave nightlife. Great screened-in private patio, fresh paint throughout, access to laundry in basement. Can sleep 6 comfortably. Fully furnished and kitchen stocked with basic amenities. Grocery and restaurants nearby. Quiet, family neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Berne have any available units?
720 Berne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 720 Berne currently offering any rent specials?
720 Berne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Berne pet-friendly?
No, 720 Berne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 720 Berne offer parking?
No, 720 Berne does not offer parking.
Does 720 Berne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Berne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Berne have a pool?
No, 720 Berne does not have a pool.
Does 720 Berne have accessible units?
No, 720 Berne does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Berne have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Berne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Berne have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Berne does not have units with air conditioning.
