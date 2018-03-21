712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Shown by appointment only. Available for occupancy mid November. Recently renovated high end studio apt is just steps away from nearby neighborhoods of Inman Park and Old Fourth Ward. Multiple skylights provide abundance of natural light. Granite countertop kitchen with gas stovetop, refrigerator, double stainless steel sink and dark stained cabinets. Sliding pocket door to bath with ceramic tiled shower, new sink and vanity and rainfall shower head. Garden waterfall features adds a bit of tranquility, as you enter your studio. Street parking. Cats are allowed with $350 half refundable pet deposit and half non refundable pet fee. No dogs. Rent includes lawn care, water, sewer and garbage.