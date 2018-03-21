All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4

712 North Highland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

712 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Shown by appointment only. Available for occupancy mid November. Recently renovated high end studio apt is just steps away from nearby neighborhoods of Inman Park and Old Fourth Ward. Multiple skylights provide abundance of natural light. Granite countertop kitchen with gas stovetop, refrigerator, double stainless steel sink and dark stained cabinets. Sliding pocket door to bath with ceramic tiled shower, new sink and vanity and rainfall shower head. Garden waterfall features adds a bit of tranquility, as you enter your studio. Street parking. Cats are allowed with $350 half refundable pet deposit and half non refundable pet fee. No dogs. Rent includes lawn care, water, sewer and garbage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 have any available units?
712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 have?
Some of 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Highland Ave NE Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

