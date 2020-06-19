711 Argonne Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors ceiling fan fireplace courtyard range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Available Now! Live at Piedmont Park! Available NOW! 1BR/1BA retro apartment in great Mid-town location. Enter into the living room with wood floors and ceiling fan. Galley style kitchen with gas stove refrigerator. Private bedroom to the rear with wood floors and ceiling fan. Full bath with single vanity and tub/shower combination. Within walking distance to Piedmont Park midtown restaurants Ponce City Market and the Beltline. Community courtyard with a washer/dryer on-site that can be used for a fee. Additional $75 per month to cover water/sewer/trash.