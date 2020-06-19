711 Argonne Avenue NE

711 Argonne Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308 Midtown
Available Now! Live at Piedmont Park! Available NOW! 1BR/1BA retro apartment in great Mid-town location. Enter into the living room with wood floors and ceiling fan. Galley style kitchen with gas stove refrigerator. Private bedroom to the rear with wood floors and ceiling fan. Full bath with single vanity and tub/shower combination. Within walking distance to Piedmont Park midtown restaurants Ponce City Market and the Beltline. Community courtyard with a washer/dryer on-site that can be used for a fee. Additional $75 per month to cover water/sewer/trash.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
