Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
711 Argonne Avenue NE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

711 Argonne Avenue NE

711 Argonne Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

711 Argonne Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
range
Available Now! Live at Piedmont Park! Available NOW! 1BR/1BA retro apartment in great Mid-town location. Enter into the living room with wood floors and ceiling fan. Galley style kitchen with gas stove refrigerator. Private bedroom to the rear with wood floors and ceiling fan. Full bath with single vanity and tub/shower combination. Within walking distance to Piedmont Park midtown restaurants Ponce City Market and the Beltline. Community courtyard with a washer/dryer on-site that can be used for a fee. Additional $75 per month to cover water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Argonne Avenue NE have any available units?
711 Argonne Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Argonne Avenue NE have?
Some of 711 Argonne Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Argonne Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
711 Argonne Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Argonne Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 711 Argonne Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 711 Argonne Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 711 Argonne Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 711 Argonne Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Argonne Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Argonne Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 711 Argonne Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 711 Argonne Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 711 Argonne Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Argonne Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Argonne Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
