706 Charles Allen Dr NE Apt 2

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

706 Charles Allen Dr NE. #2 Atlanta, GA 30308 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability : Ready Now!



Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath studio condo. Close to everything! Walk to Piedmont Park and easy access to best amenities Midtown has to offer!



Enter home to all wood floors. Living area that has doors to a patio area. Off of living space is 1 bedroom with closet. Home has a laundry closet including stackable washer/dryer. Kitchen has all appliances with a nook area. Bathroom has a combo shower/tub.

Water & Trash are included in rent. Unit is all electric.



Directions: 75 to exit 249D. Merge onto Williams St. Left on North Ave Left on Peachtree St NE Left on Charles Allen Building on left side



Schools:

Springdale Park Elementary

Inman Middle

Grady High



Built 1925 approx. sq ft. 535