Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

706 Charles Allen Dr NE Apt 2

706 Charles Allen Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

706 Charles Allen Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
706 Charles Allen Dr NE. #2 Atlanta, GA 30308 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability : Ready Now!

Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath studio condo. Close to everything! Walk to Piedmont Park and easy access to best amenities Midtown has to offer!

Enter home to all wood floors. Living area that has doors to a patio area. Off of living space is 1 bedroom with closet. Home has a laundry closet including stackable washer/dryer. Kitchen has all appliances with a nook area. Bathroom has a combo shower/tub.
Water & Trash are included in rent. Unit is all electric.

Directions: 75 to exit 249D. Merge onto Williams St. Left on North Ave Left on Peachtree St NE Left on Charles Allen Building on left side

Schools:
Springdale Park Elementary
Inman Middle
Grady High

Built 1925 approx. sq ft. 535

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

