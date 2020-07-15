70 Clay Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Heart of Kirkwood! Enjoy fantastic in town living in this vintage Kirkwood bungalow. Close to everything, this charming home offers upscale finishes and front porch with swing. This home won't last long! - Stainless Steel Appliances - Washer and Dryer - Hardwood Floors - Renovated Kitchen - Renovated Bathroom - Off Street Parking - Back Deck - Front Porch - Separate Dining Room $200 per pet non-refundable fee. Some pet restrictions apply. $200 move-in admin fee. This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.