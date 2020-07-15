All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 70 Clay Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
70 Clay Street SE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

70 Clay Street SE

70 Clay Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

70 Clay Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Heart of Kirkwood! Enjoy fantastic in town living in this vintage Kirkwood bungalow. Close to everything, this charming home offers upscale finishes and front porch with swing. This home won't last long! - Stainless Steel Appliances - Washer and Dryer - Hardwood Floors - Renovated Kitchen - Renovated Bathroom - Off Street Parking - Back Deck - Front Porch - Separate Dining Room $200 per pet non-refundable fee. Some pet restrictions apply. $200 move-in admin fee. This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Clay Street SE have any available units?
70 Clay Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Clay Street SE have?
Some of 70 Clay Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Clay Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
70 Clay Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Clay Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Clay Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 70 Clay Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 70 Clay Street SE offers parking.
Does 70 Clay Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Clay Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Clay Street SE have a pool?
No, 70 Clay Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 70 Clay Street SE have accessible units?
No, 70 Clay Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Clay Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Clay Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus