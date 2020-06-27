7 Ivy Trail NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Amazing location. Updated 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse in the heart of Buckhead! Roommate floor plan, with 2BR/2BA on top floor, as well as 3rd BR/BA on the terrace level. Gorgeous kitchen renovation, with white shaker cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of space, with nearly 1800 square feet. Enjoy pool and tennis on premises. Serenity in the city, right across from BarTaco. Walk to shops, dining, entertainment. Only a short drive to GA-400, 75/85, and Peachtree St. ALARM instructions in Private Remarks! Don't miss out!