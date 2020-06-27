All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

7 Ivy Trail NE

7 Ivy Trail NE · No Longer Available
Location

7 Ivy Trail NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Amazing location. Updated 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse in the heart of Buckhead! Roommate floor plan, with 2BR/2BA on top floor, as well as 3rd BR/BA on the terrace level. Gorgeous kitchen renovation, with white shaker cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of space, with nearly 1800 square feet. Enjoy pool and tennis on premises. Serenity in the city, right across from BarTaco. Walk to shops, dining, entertainment. Only a short drive to GA-400, 75/85, and Peachtree St. ALARM instructions in Private Remarks! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Ivy Trail NE have any available units?
7 Ivy Trail NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Ivy Trail NE have?
Some of 7 Ivy Trail NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Ivy Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
7 Ivy Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Ivy Trail NE pet-friendly?
No, 7 Ivy Trail NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 7 Ivy Trail NE offer parking?
No, 7 Ivy Trail NE does not offer parking.
Does 7 Ivy Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Ivy Trail NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Ivy Trail NE have a pool?
Yes, 7 Ivy Trail NE has a pool.
Does 7 Ivy Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 7 Ivy Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Ivy Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Ivy Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
