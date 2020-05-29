All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 676 Gladstone Road Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
676 Gladstone Road Nw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

676 Gladstone Road Nw

676 Gladstone Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

676 Gladstone Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Springlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rare Springlake rental in sought after Morris Brandon school district just in time for back to school! This 3/2 bungalow is perfect for families or roommates. With updated kitchen and baths, spacious master bedroom with en suite master bath, two living areas, oversized dining room with fully equipped kitchen, including double ovens, gas appliances, tons of counter space and an open floor plan with views to living room, family room and dining room. The backyard and outdoor living are excellent for the upcoming fall nights and large enough for pick up football game!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Gladstone Road Nw have any available units?
676 Gladstone Road Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Gladstone Road Nw have?
Some of 676 Gladstone Road Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Gladstone Road Nw currently offering any rent specials?
676 Gladstone Road Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Gladstone Road Nw pet-friendly?
No, 676 Gladstone Road Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 676 Gladstone Road Nw offer parking?
Yes, 676 Gladstone Road Nw does offer parking.
Does 676 Gladstone Road Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 676 Gladstone Road Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Gladstone Road Nw have a pool?
No, 676 Gladstone Road Nw does not have a pool.
Does 676 Gladstone Road Nw have accessible units?
No, 676 Gladstone Road Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Gladstone Road Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 676 Gladstone Road Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus