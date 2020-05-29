676 Gladstone Road Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rare Springlake rental in sought after Morris Brandon school district just in time for back to school! This 3/2 bungalow is perfect for families or roommates. With updated kitchen and baths, spacious master bedroom with en suite master bath, two living areas, oversized dining room with fully equipped kitchen, including double ovens, gas appliances, tons of counter space and an open floor plan with views to living room, family room and dining room. The backyard and outdoor living are excellent for the upcoming fall nights and large enough for pick up football game!