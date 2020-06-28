658 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, 658-03

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet

Unit 3 is a cool 2 bedroom apartment residing in this fun 1960's building. This unit comes with hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, and a well-equipped kitchen. Plus, this unit comes with a washer and dryer in the unit!



FAQs



Status | Currently Occupied

Availability Date | 8/19/2019

Pet Restrictions | No Aggressive Dog Breeds (screened by PetScreening.com)

Application Fee | $100

Smoking | Not allowed inside any of our apartments

Parking | On Street Parking

Laundry | Washer and Dryer in Unit

Utility Info | $20 Valet Trash

Utility Cost | Water $75

Flooring | Hardwood

Year Built | 1961



Qualification Guidelines:



https://cobaltatl.com/cobalt-qualification-guidelines-july-2019-2/



Showing Instructions:



Call 404-948-3832 to begin our automated leasing process or to speak with a live agent to get more information.



Application Instructions | How Do I Apply?

Ensure that you have a copy of your ID & proof of income

Click “submit an application”

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



Section 8/Housing assistance | We currently do not have properties accepting new vouchers at this time.



Additional Fees:

Move-in Admin Fee | $100

SureDeposit Admin Fee | $100

Pet Bond Admin Fee (if applicable) | $50

Pet Rent (if applicable) | $10 per month

PetScreening.com (if applicable) | $20



Typical Application Turnaround Time | 2-3 business days

Guarantors/Co-Signor requirements | see guidelines linked above

Minimum Lease Length | 1 year



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Cobalt Property Services is excited to offer a security deposit alternative that greatly reduces the amount of money paid out of pocket at move in. SureDeposit is a surety bond that is purchased via a non-refundable fee in lieu of a much larger security deposit. Your exact cost will depend on the strength of your rental application and the monthly rental rate, but will typically be about 25% of what a security deposit would normally be. For more information, please visit Assurant's SureDeposit site: http://info.mysuredeposit.com/



Welcome to your new home! The Old 4th Ward Flats are recently renovated apartments in the heart of the Old Fourth Ward. The Old 4th Ward Flats come with excellent access to all areas of Atlanta and provide easy access to restaurants, shops and public spaces via the Beltline. Meanwhile, the PATH allows Old 4th Ward Flats residents to experience Atlanta's cultural wealth while staying very close to home. When you need to venture out of the O4W, there is access to 75/85 via the Freedom Parkway just yards from our community, and the MARTA Noble bus line stops nearby. The O4W Flats are located in the school zones represented by Parkside Elementary, Inman Middle and Grady High Schools.