650 Clifton Road Southeast

This amazing craftsman has all the upgrades of a modern home with old Southern charm. It is a 3 bed/2 bath and has it all. Located minutes away from East Atlanta Village, and adjacent to Little 5 Points, Grant Park, Edgewood, etc. Located within walking distance of Burgess-Peterson Elementary School. Spacious open floor plan, front porch, huge master bedroom with master bath suite, arched accents, cathedral ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floor throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, track and pendant lighting, washer and dryer, fenced backyard and deck, long driveway. Services included: yard service, HVAC service, security system, pest service.