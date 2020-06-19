All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 650 Clifton Road Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
650 Clifton Road Southeast
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

650 Clifton Road Southeast

650 Clifton Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
East Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

650 Clifton Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This amazing craftsman has all the upgrades of a modern home with old Southern charm. It is a 3 bed/2 bath and has it all. Located minutes away from East Atlanta Village, and adjacent to Little 5 Points, Grant Park, Edgewood, etc. Located within walking distance of Burgess-Peterson Elementary School. Spacious open floor plan, front porch, huge master bedroom with master bath suite, arched accents, cathedral ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floor throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, track and pendant lighting, washer and dryer, fenced backyard and deck, long driveway. Services included: yard service, HVAC service, security system, pest service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Clifton Road Southeast have any available units?
650 Clifton Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Clifton Road Southeast have?
Some of 650 Clifton Road Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Clifton Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
650 Clifton Road Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Clifton Road Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 650 Clifton Road Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 650 Clifton Road Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 650 Clifton Road Southeast does offer parking.
Does 650 Clifton Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Clifton Road Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Clifton Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 650 Clifton Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 650 Clifton Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 650 Clifton Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Clifton Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Clifton Road Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus